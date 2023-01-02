Bhopal: Youth kills self

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old boy died by hanging himself at his house in Misrod on Saturday noon, the police said. Investigating officer GS Chouhan told Free Press that the youth who took the extreme step was Sandeep Vishwakarma (19) who lived with his father in Deepdi village located close to Misrod. Sandeep was at home on Saturday noon, while his father had gone out for work. When his father returned, he found him hanging from the ceiling with a noose tied around his neck. Misrod police station staff were informed who rushed to the spot and referred the body for post-mortem. No suicide note was recovered. However, Sandeep’s father told police that he had purchased a two-wheeler some time back through bank loan. He was supposed to clear the loan, which could be the prime reason behind his suicide. The matter is under investigation.

Read Also Bhopal: BTech student dies in road accident