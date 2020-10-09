Bhopal: Youth jumps before moving train a day after fight with neighbours

BHOPAL: A day after being thrashed by his neighbour a 34-year-old man jumped before a moving train and ended his life near Habibganj naka on Thursday evening. The youth had a dispute with his neighbours and on Wednesday, they had thrashed him and his parents.

While the youth had lodged a complaint with the police, their neighbour also approached police against them. TT Nagar police had lodged counter complaints in connection with the fight between the two neighbours. The deceased, identified as Mukesh Ahire, was a resident of Panchsheel Nagar.

Deceased’s family has accused the police of non cooperation alleging that no action against the accused left him dejected.

Deceased’s younger brother Akash told Free Press that he found his brother lying on tracks and one of his legs severed. He informed the ambulance and rushed him to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Akash said that their neighbours Aman Wagh, Subham Wagh and Anand Wagh had thrashed Mukesh and his parents on Wednesday. Mukesh’ family approached TT Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against their neighbours. However, even this did not dissuade their neighbour as they continued to threaten him and his family. Seeing no action being taken against the accused, dejected Mukesh said that he would end his life on railway tracks. On Thursday Mukesh went ahead with his threat and jumped before moving train near Habibganj naka.

SHO TT Nagar Manoj Dave said counter complaints were registered against the two neighbours following a fight. Police had counselled the two families not to aggravate their fight and resolve their issues amicably, said Dave. If Mukesh had received any threats, he should have approached the police and reported the matter to us; we would have taken needed action, added the officer.