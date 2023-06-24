Bhopal: Youth Hangs Self Following Argument With Girlfriend |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Aishbag on Friday, the police said.

The police added that the man had an argument with his girlfriend over a petty issue, following which he took the extreme step.

Aishbag police station house officer (SHO) CS Rathore said that the man who hung himself was Abhishek Kushwaha (21), a native of Barkhedi. He was having an affair with a woman, after which he relocated to Aishbag in Bhopal and had rented a room there.

On Friday, his house owner named Rammohan Mehto went to his room regarding some work where he found him hanging from the ceiling of the room. He informed police and brought Kushwaha’s body down with the help of his neighbours. He was rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

