Bhopal: Youth hangs self

BHOPAL: A 20-year-old youth hanged himself at a godown at Subash Colony under Ashoka Garden station area late in the night on Saturday.

The Ashoka Garden police said that the deceased identified as Salman Khan, a resident of Subhash Colony.

Khan ended his life at his father’s godown at around 2 in the night. At the time, the body was brought down from the ceiling his hands were also tied with a wire and had earphones plugged in when the body was seen.

In the initial investigation, no reason was told by his family behind him taking the extreme step.

It was late in the night on Saturday, he was speaking to a girl before he committed suicide at around 2 in the night.

Police were informed after the body was spotted and taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Body was sent for the post mortem after the preliminary investigation. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

During the investigation police found that he was alone at the time of the incident and it suspects the deceased might not have committed suicide.