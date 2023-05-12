 Bhopal: Youth found hanging in Eintkhedi, probe on
Eintkhedi police station in-charge Kailash Bharadwaj said that the boy who ended his life has been identified as Sushil Sahu (22), who was a student at a private college in Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 04:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth killed self by hanging from a Jamun tree in Eintkhedi locality of the city on Wednesday, the police said. The cops added that the reason behind the extreme step is not yet known.

Eintkhedi police station in-charge Kailash Bharadwaj said that the boy who ended his life has been identified as Sushil Sahu (22), who was a student at a private college in Bhopal. He used to stay with his family in Hajjampura village of Eintkhedi. He suddenly went missing from his home Wednesday evening, at around 5:30 pm. His family members began searching for him and informed locals too.

At around 9:30 pm, one of Sahu’s kins, identified as Gendalaal Sahu, spotted him hanging from a jamun tree in the village. He immediately informed his family members, who brought the body down and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The cops were called and a probe was initiated, but no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The deceased family members are being interrogated and further investigations are underway, SHO Bharadwaj said.

Mental Health Helpline

Mental Health Helpline | File

