Bhopal: Youth ends life after father refuses car for drive

A 23-year-old man committed suicide after his father denied giving him a car for a late night drive. Baghsevaniya ASI Kunvar Singh said the youth identified as Naval Chhatwani, was a resident of Saket Nagar. His father Bhushan Chhatwani is a transporter.

Naval asked his father to allow him to take the car for a drive, however, the latter refused to hand him over the keys. The youth in fit of rage hanged himself from a fan in his room. His mother, who went to his room to switch off the lights around 01.30am, found him hanging from the fan.

She then alerted her husband who rushed to the scene and brought the body down.

They rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Baghsewania police were informed and a case was registered and a probe was initiated. Police are yet to take statements of the family.