 Bhopal: Youth duped on pretext of receiving loan
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Piplani police have registered a case against a man for duping a youth on pretext of providing loan, the police said on Saturday.

Station house officer of Piplani police station Ajay Nair said that the complainant Raj Makoriya (20) was employed at a shopping store in Bhopal and received a salary of Rs 6,000 per month.

He was in dire need of money. One of his friends Aryan Sharma told him about one of his acquaintances Rashmi. Sharma told Makoriya that Rashmi’s friend Shivam, provides loan up to Rs 2 lakh in exchange of Rs 3,000.

Makoriya came in touch with Rashmi and eventually with Shivam opened his account at a private bank in Indrapuri and linked their own mobile number to his account. They then took Rs 2,000 from Makoriya for depositing it in the account and also took his passbook and ATM card. Shivam told Makoriya that he will receive the loan soon and will also get a refund of Rs 2,000 after two months.

When Makoriya did not receive loan, he visited bank where he learnt that within one-and-a-half months, a transaction of Rs 27.34 lakh had taken place through his account. The account was frozen due to over transactions. He tried contacting Shivam but failed. He then approached police and lodged a complaint against him.

The police are currently probing the matter, after which the accused will be apprehended, SHO Nair said.

