Bhopal: Youth drowns in Kerwa dam, Body found

BHOPAL: Body of Shankar Lal Mandloi, who had drowned in the Kerwa dam on Monday while enjoying with two other friends in an inebriated state, was fished out on Tuesday. Victim Mukesh Kochale was saved by the rescue teams while the body of the third is still missing.

Teams of 15 divers of SDERF, home guards, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the cops from the Ratibad police were deployed for the work.

The search operation began on Monday after receiving information of three youths being drowned in the waters. One of the youths was saved by the teams around but the other two swept away.

The rescue operation went till the evening. The operation resumed on Tuesday and the teams fished out one body from the dam at around 07:30 am through deep diving.

The trio had gone for partying in the area and in drunken state they entered the waters of dam and started drowning.