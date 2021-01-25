Bhopal: Youth dies in cop custody, kin allege police torture

Former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma visited the bereaved family in Panchsheel Nagar to console them. However, the police assured the family members they would check the CCTV footage to verify their charges. However, the police reiterated that no physical assault had taken place.

According to TT Nagar SHO Manoj Dave, Basant’s aunty had approached the police station with a complaint against him over a family dispute. In the morning, Basant drove to JP Hospital and suffered a severe cardiac arrest. The short post-mortem examination report revealed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. The police said they never beat him up in custody. Basant was neither detained, nor arrested, they said. He was interrogated on the basis of the complaint.

Sharma said, “On the basis of complaint, policemen took Basant to the police station for interrogation. In the morning, the police released him. And then, he died. Relatives have levelled charges against the police of beating up Basant and said he died because of that. Family members said that they took Basant to a private doctor who declared him brought dead.”