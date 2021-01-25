Bhopal: Youth dies in cop custody, kin allege police torture

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old youth of Panchsheel Nagar, Basant, died in alleged police custody in the TT Nagar police station on Monday. The alleged custodial death sparked tension in Panchsheel Nagar, where the bereaved family protested against the police. The youth had been detained for interrogation after a complaint lodged by relatives against him over a family dispute on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, he dies after he was released by the police.
The bereaved family blamed the cops for beating up the youth in police custody while interrogation, which, they alleged, had led to his death; but the police denied any physical assault. The police claimed that, on the basis of the short port-mortem examination report, the youth had died due to cardiac arrest.
Former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma visited the bereaved family in Panchsheel Nagar to console them. However, the police assured the family members they would check the CCTV footage to verify their charges. However, the police reiterated that no physical assault had taken place.
According to TT Nagar SHO Manoj Dave, Basant’s aunty had approached the police station with a complaint against him over a family dispute. In the morning, Basant drove to JP Hospital and suffered a severe cardiac arrest. The short post-mortem examination report revealed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. The police said they never beat him up in custody. Basant was neither detained, nor arrested, they said. He was interrogated on the basis of the complaint.
Sharma said, “On the basis of complaint, policemen took Basant to the police station for interrogation. In the morning, the police released him. And then, he died. Relatives have levelled charges against the police of beating up Basant and said he died because of that. Family members said that they took Basant to a private doctor who declared him brought dead.”
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)