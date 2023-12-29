 Bhopal: Youth Dies After Bike Skids
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Youth Dies After Bike Skids

Bhopal: Youth Dies After Bike Skids

Chhola Mandir police said that Raikwar was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and received serious head injuries.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Youth Dies After Bike Skids | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth was killed after his motorbike skidded near Chhola Mandir on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Arayan Raikwar, a resident of Atal Nagar.

He was a guard at a crematorium and was heading to his workplace when the incident took place. Chhola Mandir police said that Raikwar was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and received serious head injuries.

He was taken to Hamidia hospital, where he died during treatment. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family for last rites. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Scaffolding Collapses, Labourer Injured At Railway Station

Scaffolding Collapses, Labourer Injured At Railway Station | FP Photo

Scaffolding Collapses, Labourer Injured At Railway Station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was injured after scaffolding collapsed at the construction site of Bansal group at Rani Kamlapati Railway station on Friday. Injured was taken to Bansal Hospital and his condition is reported to be stable.

Government Railway Police denied receiving complaint in this regard. According to area residents, plastering was on inside the building and there was scaffolding for support.

According to Bansal Hospital management, a labourer was injured after scaffolding broke down at the construction site on the premises of Rani Kamlapati Railway station. He has been admitted to Bansal Hospital. His condition is stable but is being monitored by doctors.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CBI Court Sentences 9 Including Chief Manager To Rigorous Imprisonment In Oriental...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Youth Dies After Bike Skids

Bhopal: Youth Dies After Bike Skids

MP Wildlife: Pangolin Born In Pench Tiger Reserve; Leopard Cub Dies Of Pneumonia In Van Vihar

MP Wildlife: Pangolin Born In Pench Tiger Reserve; Leopard Cub Dies Of Pneumonia In Van Vihar

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Invites Union Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate Cyber Tehsil System In...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Invites Union Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate Cyber Tehsil System In...

MP: Bhojpali Baba, Who Pledged Not To Marry Till Ram Temple Was Built, Gets Invitation For...

MP: Bhojpali Baba, Who Pledged Not To Marry Till Ram Temple Was Built, Gets Invitation For...

Bhopal: Plaster Falls Off Ceiling At Government School During Class; Teacher, 2 Students Injured

Bhopal: Plaster Falls Off Ceiling At Government School During Class; Teacher, 2 Students Injured