Bhopal: Youth Dies After Bike Skids | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth was killed after his motorbike skidded near Chhola Mandir on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Arayan Raikwar, a resident of Atal Nagar.

He was a guard at a crematorium and was heading to his workplace when the incident took place. Chhola Mandir police said that Raikwar was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and received serious head injuries.

He was taken to Hamidia hospital, where he died during treatment. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family for last rites. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Scaffolding Collapses, Labourer Injured At Railway Station | FP Photo

Scaffolding Collapses, Labourer Injured At Railway Station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer was injured after scaffolding collapsed at the construction site of Bansal group at Rani Kamlapati Railway station on Friday. Injured was taken to Bansal Hospital and his condition is reported to be stable.

Government Railway Police denied receiving complaint in this regard. According to area residents, plastering was on inside the building and there was scaffolding for support.

According to Bansal Hospital management, a labourer was injured after scaffolding broke down at the construction site on the premises of Rani Kamlapati Railway station. He has been admitted to Bansal Hospital. His condition is stable but is being monitored by doctors.