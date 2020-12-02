Bhopal: Youth Congress poll dates announced, 12 in fray

BHOPAL: The polling dates for the Indian Youth Congress’s organisational posts were declared on Wednesday. In the elections, 12 candidates are contesting and polling will be held from December 10 and will conclude on 12.

The election process for the Indian Youth Congress’s organisational posts, which was stopped due to the Covid lockdown, has again begun. The IYC has started its election process after a span of seven years.

The sons of senior Congress leaders are contesting the election. Members of the NSUI are also participating in the election.

NSUI state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi, MLA Vipin Wankhede, Vandana Ben, the son of former MLA, Premchand Guddu, Ajit Borasi, Ankit Doli, Harshit Guru, Javed Khan, Mona Kourav, Pinky Mudgal, Sanjay Yadav, relative of minister Lakhan Yadav, Siddharth Kushwaha, and the son of MLA Kantilal Bhuria, Vikrant Bhuria, are in the fray.