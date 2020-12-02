Bhopal: Youth Congress poll dates announced, 12 in fray

BHOPAL: The polling dates for the Indian Youth Congress’s organisational posts were declared on Wednesday. In the elections, 12 candidates are contesting and polling will be held from December 10 and will conclude on 12.
The election process for the Indian Youth Congress’s organisational posts, which was stopped due to the Covid lockdown, has again begun. The IYC has started its election process after a span of seven years.
The sons of senior Congress leaders are contesting the election. Members of the NSUI are also participating in the election.
NSUI state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi, MLA Vipin Wankhede, Vandana Ben, the son of former MLA, Premchand Guddu, Ajit Borasi, Ankit Doli, Harshit Guru, Javed Khan, Mona Kourav, Pinky Mudgal, Sanjay Yadav, relative of minister Lakhan Yadav, Siddharth Kushwaha, and the son of MLA Kantilal Bhuria, Vikrant Bhuria, are in the fray.
Long wait! In February, the elections were announced by the AICC. The online membership drive started on February 27 and closed on March 3. The voters’ list scrutiny started on March 3 and ended on March 6.
The nominations started on November 24 and were closed the next day. On November 26, scrutiny was done and, on November 28, the symbols were allocated.
Posts to be contested: The post of state president is open for all and the cut-off date for membership is January 1,1983 to December 2000.
The members are also going to elect the district and state general secretaries and the district and state vice-presidents.
In five districts, including Tiakmgarh, Narsinghpur, Anuppur, Bhind, Betul and Khargone, the post of president is reserved for SC/ST candidates.