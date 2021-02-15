BHOPAL: Youth Congress hangs motorcycle in rally to protest hike in fuel prices, demands roll back

Bhopal: The members of Youth Congress on Monday took out rally and hanged a motorcycle protesting against increase in petroleum products.

Keeping in view the continuous rise in petroleum products and also in domestic gas cylinders, the former chief minister Kamal Nath had called the half day state-wide bandh on February 20.

The Youth Congress state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi and others took out the rally of the motorcycle from the PCC office and reached the Board square. After reaching the square, they hanged the motorcycle as mark of protest.

Tripathi alleged that Centre and state government has imposed imposing taxes on petroleum products, which will affect commoners.