Bhopal: Youth circulates obscene photographs of his ex-girlfriend, booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth has been booked for allegedly circulating obscene photographs of his ex-girlfriend, officials said on Monday.

The victim, 20, a resident of Piplani locality, told police that the accused was her distant relative and wanted to get married with her. When she refused his proposal and got married with another youth, the accused circulated her obscene photographs on social media.

In her complaint, the victim also claimed that the accused had waylaid her and sexually harassed her on many occasions.

Police sources said that the accused youth and victim were in a relationship for some time. The youth wanted to get married with her, but she denied her proposal and got married with another youth a few months ago.

According to Piplani police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuvanshi, a case has been registered and investigation is on.