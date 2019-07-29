Bhopal: Youth booked for raping minor

BHOPAL: On a complaint of a minor girl, police have registered a rape complaint against a youth. The minor was raped by the youth when she had come to Bairagarh with him in Aril.

The girl, who discovered she was pregnant had gone to hospital to get an abortion, however the doctors refused and informed police of the matter. On her complaint, Bairagarh police booked the accused under Sections of rape and POCSO.

The minor had gone to Bairagarh with Rahul Sen aka Raja, there the youth refused to take her back home and instead went to a rented accommodation. Rahul allegedly sexually assaulted the minor and even threatened to keep her mouth shut.

The dup spent the night together and next day they returned next morning. When girl came to know she was pregnant, she went to hospital for an abortion.

Since the girl was minor, doctors refused and informed the police. The girl was counseled and thereafter she divulged the details of the incident.