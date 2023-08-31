Bhopal: Youth Booked For Getting Aunt Raped By Friend

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth residing in Nishatpura locality of the city got his aunt raped at the hands of his friend in July, the police said. Nishatpura police station in-charge Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that the survivor woman’s husband had left home for work and did not return for two days, following which she grew anxious and told about this to her husband’s nephew. The nephew told her that he was aware of his uncle’s whereabouts. He then took her to a room located in Murali Nagar area of Karond on the evening of July 23.

When someone knocked at the door at night, the woman opened the door thinking the person to be her husband. The nephew’s friend was standing at the door, who pushed the woman inside and outraged her modesty. Next day, the woman’s husband returned home. After being silent for a month, she finally narrated her ordeal to her husband. A complaint was filed and a search is on for the accused duo.