Bhopal: Youth arrested for sexual assault

BHOPAL: The Baiasia police have arrested a youth who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl on Saturday. Police said accused Lalit Kushwaha was arrested after the minor lodged a complaint on Saturday.

The girl said accused used to visit her house frequently as he was acquainted with the family and used to meet her parents. On Saturday, accused reached victim’s house while she was alone and after that he sexually assaulted the victim. The victim opposed but accused thrashed her.

The victim told her parents after they returned from work and later they approached police and lodged the complaint. During the investigation, police tracked the accused and arrested him.