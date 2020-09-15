Bhopal: Youth accused of tossing dog in upper lake tests corona positive

The youth accused of tossing a dog into Upper Lake has tested positive for coronavirus. The 25-year-old accused Salman Khan was arrested from Hanumanganj by Shyamla Hills police for the act.

However, his customary medical examination triggered panic in the Shyamla Hills police station on Monday late night. After Khan tested positive, 18 policemen posted at Shyamla Hills police station underwent corona test on Tuesday. An assistant sub inspector was found corona positive in the police station. SHO Tarun Bhati said he has been admitted in the hospital after the report.

The incident of tossing dog by Khan had made headlines on Sunday. The accused was seen lifting the dog in his arms and throwing it in Upper Lake to make a video. His act had sparked massive outrage among social workers and residents who mounted pressure on police for his arrest. The accused was arrested in less than 24 hours of video going viral.