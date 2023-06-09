Bhopal: Yogasana, Pranayam In Vande Bharat Train On International Yoga Day

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers travelling in Vande Bharat train will have a chance to do yoga from sunrise to sunset on June 21 to mark the 9th International Yoga Day.

Yoga session will be held under the guidance of noted Yoga Guru Krishna Mishra (Krishna Guruji) from Indore. The yoga guru, who will remain present in the train will deliver the message on yoga and also give instructions on performing Yoga Asanas and Pranayam while being seated in a chair in the coach. The yoga session will be conducted in Vande Bharat train running from Bhopal to Delhi and Delhi to Bhopal. Mishra will travel from Bhopal to Delhi and return on the same day on the train. He has been organising yoga sessions engaging different sections of the society in the country and abroad since June 21, 2015.