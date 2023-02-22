Bhopal: Yoga will be taught in madarsas if they wish, says Yoga Commission chief Vedprakash Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vedprakash Sharma, an ex-IPS officer, has been appointed as chairman of Madhya Pradesh Yoga Commission. Soon after his appointment, Vedprakash kicked off a controversy by stating that yoga would be taught in madarsas if their authorities would want it. The choice to opt for yoga will be optional in madarsas.

“If madarsas want to teach yoga, then help will be provided to them. For them, yoga will be optional,” Vedprakash told Free Press. He said yoga should be seen as something that leads to mental and physical wellness.

At the next meeting of commission, plan will be made to take yoga to masses. Citing its importance, he said yoga proved to be of immense benenfit as it helped people to tide over Covid-19 infection. “Whether it was Hindu, Muslim or Christian, all benefited from it,” Vedprakash added.

Yoga will be taught in schools, a blue print of which will prepared in the next meeting. Besides, there is plan to take yoga to villages where trained teachers will impart training.

“Now, world is embracing yoga. International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 every year,” said Vedprakash, who was IG, Shahdol.

No need

Qazi (Shahjehanabad) Azmat Shah Makki told Free Press that there was no need of yoga in madarsas. Students offer namaz five times a day, which includes bending, touching the ground with head. All these benefit body. He welcomed commission’s decision to keep yoga optional for madarsas.

Controversial

All India Muslim Tyohar Committee chairman Ausaf Shahmeeri Khurram dubbed the statement of Vedprakash as an attempt to create an unnecessary controversy. “Why yoga is not introduced in missionary schools, schools run by Buddhists and Jains. They will not allow it,” he said.

