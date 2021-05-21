Bhopal: 'Yoga Se Nirog' will continue to brace people for 3rd wave

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that ëYoga se Nirogí event will continue in the state, because it is necessary to brace people for the third wave of the pandemic. He said that the Covid-19 positivity rate has come down to 5.4% in the state.
Apart from that, the number of patients is steadily decreasing and that of people recovering from the disease is increasing, he said.
Yoga is very effective in increasing immunity and in making a person healthy, positive and energetic, he said.
Chouhan made the statements in an interaction with the corona patients who are in home isolation and with yoga instructors from his residence through a video conferencing on Friday. The event was held on the occasion of International Yoga Day which fell on Friday this year.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Ramdev also provided online guidance to those who took part in the event.
Chouhan said that he, too, had been afflicted with the virus, but as he has been doing yogic exercises for many years now, the virus could not affect him. He said that all members of his family practise meditation and pranayam daily.
Yoga is an effective medium to maintain self-confidence, positivity and energy, he said.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has said that the relationship of Mama that Chouhan shares with the people of the state is a unique example of his love and sensitivity towards the people.
The initiative taken by Madhya Pradesh in promoting Yoga for the welfare of the people of the state is commendable.
Ramdev has said that Covid-19 is a global disaster. Excessive use of allopathic medicines has reduced immunity and this has resulted in diseases like black fungus and white fungus, he said.
Minister of state for school education Inder Singh Parmar, minister of state for AYUSH Ramkishore Kavre, minister for culture and tourism Sushri Usha Thakur and others took part in the programme.
