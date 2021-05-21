Bhopal: 'Yoga Se Nirog' will continue to brace people for 3rd wave

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that ëYoga se Nirogí event will continue in the state, because it is necessary to brace people for the third wave of the pandemic. He said that the Covid-19 positivity rate has come down to 5.4% in the state.

Apart from that, the number of patients is steadily decreasing and that of people recovering from the disease is increasing, he said.

Yoga is very effective in increasing immunity and in making a person healthy, positive and energetic, he said.

Chouhan made the statements in an interaction with the corona patients who are in home isolation and with yoga instructors from his residence through a video conferencing on Friday. The event was held on the occasion of International Yoga Day which fell on Friday this year.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Ramdev also provided online guidance to those who took part in the event.