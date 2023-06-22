Bhopal: Yoga Is Full Health Insurance For Zero Premium, Says Dhankhar

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said Yoga is a full health insurance for a zero premium.

Yet, Yoga is not for any one caste but for the welfare of the entire humanity, he said. “We need to be healthy to use our potential fully for the service of humanity and Yoga is necessary to be healthy,” he said. The Vice President made the statement at an event at the Garrison Ground in Jabalpur on Wednesday when the International Yoga Day was celebrated.

As many as 15,000 people performed Yogic exercises in the presence of Dhankar. Yoga is coming alive in every corner of the world, which is a proud moment for every Indian, Dhankhar said. Dhankhar accredited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting Yoga on the international map.

It has also become an important skill through which a good career can be developed, he said. By the year 2047, India will be on top of the world and by the end of this decade, India will be the third largest power in the world, he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was also present on the occasion, said the world started following yoga, and the credit for it goes to Modi.

Chouhan said, “We do not have to do yoga only on the Yoga Day, but must make it part of our lifestyle. This energy has to be used in the development of the country. We can serve the country only by remaining healthy.”

“Modi and I do yoga every day. The state government has decided to make Yoga education compulsory in all schools,” Chouhan said. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present at the function.

