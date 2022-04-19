Bhopal: Yellow alert issued for 13 districts; Nowgong sizzles at 44.3˚C

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The heat wave continued in the state on Monday. Yellow alert for heat wave has been issued for 13 districts in the state, according to meteorological department.

The districts, which are likely to face heat wave in next 24 hours include Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Khargone.

On Monday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 26.2 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 22.1 degrees Celsius. According to meteorological department, western disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining areas. A cyclonic circulation is over northwest Rajasthan in adjoining areas. A trough is extending from Vidarbha to interior Karnataka across Telangana.

Another cyclone circulation is over central parts of south Arabian Sea. A cyclonic circulation is over west central parts of southwest Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coast. As a result, heat wave conditions are possible in isolated pockets of west Madhya Pradesh.

Max temp on April 18

Cities Degrees Celsius

Nowgong 44.3

Khajuraho 44.0

Damoh 43.6

Gwalior 43.5

Sidhi 43.0

Satna 43.0

Guna 42.8

Ratlam 42.8

Raisen 42.8

Umaria 42.7

Rewa 42.6

Khandwa 42.5

Tikamgarh 42.5

Jabalpur 42.2

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:02 AM IST