e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Yellow alert in MP, heavy rain likely in 15 districts in next 24 hours

Bhopal: Yellow alert in MP, heavy rain likely in 15 districts in next 24 hours

Three sluice gates each of  Tawa and Bargi dams opened to discharge excess water

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
After gap of five days, Bhopal experiences brief spell of heavy rain on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours on Sunday. After a gap of four to five days, the state capital experienced a brief spell of heavy rain on Sunday, providing much relief from humid weather. The districts which are likely to experience heavy rain include Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar, Raisen, Vidisha, Khandwa and Jhabua. 

Narmadapuram recorded 74.4 mm (3 inches) of rain in 4 hours on Sunday. Due to the heavy showers, waterlogging was reported in the catchment areas of ??Tawa Dam. Three gates of Tawa Dam were opened around 5.30 pm to release excess water. Narmada's water level increased due to the opening of Bargi's gate. The gates of Bargi Dam in Jabalpur have been opened once again. At 3 pm, the three gates of the Bargi dam were opened to discharge water. The dam’s catchment area has once again started flooding.

With the opening of the gate, the water level of Narmada river has increased by about 4 feet.

Read Also
Bhopal: Central Discom to install auto cut off power transformers to check unauthorised usage of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM takes potshots at education system during Cong regime

Bhopal: CM takes potshots at education system during Cong regime

Bhopal: Class 5th & 8th exams on board pattern in MP, says CM

Bhopal: Class 5th & 8th exams on board pattern in MP, says CM

Bhopal: Be careful, Opposition constantly conspires to malign BJP, chief minister tells party...

Bhopal: Be careful, Opposition constantly conspires to malign BJP, chief minister tells party...

Bhopal: Yellow alert in MP, heavy rain likely in 15 districts in next 24 hours

Bhopal: Yellow alert in MP, heavy rain likely in 15 districts in next 24 hours

Bhopal: Feel like I am in Kerala, says journalism university V-C Prof KG Suresh at museum exhibition...

Bhopal: Feel like I am in Kerala, says journalism university V-C Prof KG Suresh at museum exhibition...