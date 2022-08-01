e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani’ at 5 places in city

Culture dept’s initiative on Kishore Kumar’s B’day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 02:54 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of culture is going to organise a concert ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani’ to celebrate the birth anniversary of legendary singer Kishore Kumar in the city on August 4 from 7pm onwards.

Director, Culture Department Shri Aditi Kumar Tripathi said that the concert will be organised simultaneously at five different places in the city. Playback singer Debojit Saha from Mumbai will perform songs of Kishore Kumar at Anjani Auditorium in Ravindra Convention Centre. Singer Sunil Shukraware and Purvi Suhas with a troupe from Bhopal will perform at the Career College, BHEL. Alap Bhatt, Rajesh Bhatt, Dev, Alam Khan, Trisha Singh and Shreeja Upadhyay will perform at People's University, Bhanpur, he said.

Sanjeev Sharma, Shail Kumar, Mahesh Rupani, Haseeb Ansari, Roopa and Neelam will present songs at Sadhu Vaswani College, Bairagarh.

Rajesh Kumar, Rajendra, Geetika, Sandeepa Pare and Mihika Malviya Kishore Kumar in the campus of Pt. Khushilal Ayurvedic College, Tripathi added.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut officially arrested by ED

Mumbai: After 9.5 hours of questioning and searches, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut detained by ED;...

Mumbai: ED to quiz Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on proceeds of crime received, Dadar & Alibaug...

Mumbai: Special drive of BMC's fire audit nails serious lapses in city nursing homes

Mumbai: Wards of many existing women corporators become open category wards in new lottery

