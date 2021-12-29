Bhopal: Year-end adds chill to wintriness, city wakes up to misty morning

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Wintry December-end took the entire Madhya Pradesh into its icy grip on Wednesday after a large swath of the state experienced a heavy to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

Thick fog enveloped several districts including Bhind, Morena and Gwalior. Consequently, there was a road accident on the Highway in Morena where three vehicles collided with each other.

Ten people sustained severe injuries in the accident, the police said, adding that it occurred due to thick fog on the highway.

According to weather office, various places in Ujjain, Indore, Hoshangabad and Gwalior divisions experienced rainfall, which brought down the day and night temperatures by several degrees Celsius.

Narsinghpur recorded the lowest temperature of 10 degrees Celsius. The weather office predicted light to thick fog in Shajapur, Agar, Datia, Shivpuri, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Sheopur and Rajgarh districts.

There will be a fall in day and night temperatures between 3 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius in the next 72 hours, the weather office said.

The state capital, too, experienced rainfall, and the Bhopalis woke up to a misty morning on Wednesday.

As the day slipped past the cold wind began to blow across the city, dispersing the clouds, lifting the mist.

In the past 24 hours, the capital city recorded the maximum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius.

After the chilly winds dispersed the clouds and lifted the fog, wintriness became more intense in the evening than it was felt in the day.

The mellow sun appeared for a while in the afternoon on Wednesday. But it vanished as quickly as it appeared.

Many people lit bonfires to chill the cold. The night seemed to have been icier than the day, and it was difficult to drive two-wheelers in the icy weather.

The thoroughfares in the city wore a deserted look, as the residents preferred to remain indoors.

