Bhopal: Yamaraj, Chitragupta urge people to wear masks

Bhopal: The district administration has begun Roko-Toko (stop and inquire) campaign again after recent surge in number of Covid-19 patients in the capital city. The volunteers from National Service Scheme and social service organisation, Aawaz, extended their support to the campaign.

They ran an awareness drive at TT Nagar Square on Saturday. They dressed up as Yamaraj and Chitragupta and asked people to take precaution. They talked to commuters and motivated them to wear masks whenever they step out and follow social distancing to stay safe from the infection. Tehsildar Avinash Mishra supervised the campaign and issued challans to those who were found violating the norms. The revenue team led by Mishra collected Rs 20,000 from the violators. Prashant Dubey from Aawaz told Free Press that they will run the campaign till corona cases subside.