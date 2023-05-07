Bhopal: Wushu Star Competition 2023; MP wushu player wins two medals

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Wushu player from Madhya Pradesh clinched two medals in Moscow Wushu Star International Championship 2023 being held in Russia. Anjul Namdeo won two medals for the country in the ongoing championship. He clinched silver and a bronze medal. Namdeo, a Vikram and Eklavya award winner, is serving in Indian Air Force. Anjul won a silver medal in Jianshu event and a bronze medal in Qianshu event.

Earlier, he won gold, silver, and bronze medals by participating in international competitions and bringing glory to country and state. Namdeo has been training under Vishwamitra awardee, coach of Indian wushu team, and secretary of Madhya Pradesh Wushu Association, Sarika Gupta. Similarly, Vanshika Namdeo and Pragya Yadav from the state have also been included in the Indian team. These two players will take part in different events in Wushu.