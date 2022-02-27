Bhopal: Wushu player wins gold in Russia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rohit Jadhav, a Wushu player training at Sports Authority of India here won a gold medal at Wushu Stars Championship 2022 being held in Moscow, Russia. He won the medal on Saturday.

He also won a bronze medal in a separate category, said the regional director Satyajeet Sankrit. Another player training in Bhopal, Jeevan Vijayata, also won a silver medal at the championship.

Four players training at National Centre of Excellence at SAI Bhopal chapter are representing India at the championship. Apart from Rohit and Jeevan, Sanyogita and Ravi Sooryavanshi are also in Moscow, aiming for the gold.

The championship will conclude on February 28.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:33 AM IST