Bhopal: Wrong-side driving menace goes unabated

BHOPAL: Taking a short cut may prove fatal, however, a number of motorists give a hoot about it and drive on wrong side putting life of self and others at risk.

Driving wrong-side on road has become a major traffic problem in the city as commuters, mostly two-wheeler riders take a short cut to avoid the distance and to save time and fuel. However their little adventure on the road may cost valuable life.

Wrong-side driving is going on unchecked in Subhas Nagar area owing to under construction Railway over Bridge. The construction work has thrown the traffic out of gear in the area. Motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders drive wrong taking short cut route from Subhash Nagar to Prabhat Petrol Pump due to the bridge construction work. The motorists coming from Prabhat Petrol Pump Square drive wrong side to reach the under construction railway over bridge just to skip 700 meters distance. The traffic issue in the area will not be over till the construction of the over bridge is over, and as per officials it is not likely before seven months.

The traffic cops are the mute spectators and no action is being initiated against the violators.

Wrong-side driving has become a menace on the one way road leading to Hamidia hospital from Iqbal Ground and also stretch from Peer Gate to Bhopal Talkies. The one way road in front of Barkatullah University has become dangerous as students and other commuters drive wrong side to save time and fuel.

Wrong side driving has become rampant on one way service lane in front of Baghsewania police station. People coming from University side as well those coming from the Aashima mall side are taking the same service lane.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) traffic Pradeep Singh Chouhan sais the cops take action against anyone who drive on wrong lane. He assured that the drive against traffic violaters would be intensified.

Adeeb Rehman, deputy city engineer of railways said that the initially the ROB bridge was proposed to be a two-lane and the work for the same has been completed, however, the government now wishes it to be of four-lane and that will take time.