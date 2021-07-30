Bhopal: Written exams for Madhya Pradesh Board students to be held from September 1-25

Bhopal: Written exams for students of class 10 and 12 of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be held from September 1-25. The examination form will be filled from August 1-10, MPBSE officials said.

Students not satisfied with their results of class 10 and 12 can appear for written exams. MPBSE clarified that written exam results will be considered final and no changes will be made in the mark sheet thereafter.

Students who are appearing to improve their scores and if they fail, the then they will be considered fail. Moreover, if a student fills the form for examination and remains absent, he will be marked absent and fail. First result prepared by the board for the students appearing in the written exams will be cancelled.

Exam forms can be submitted at authorised MP Online kiosks and centres.