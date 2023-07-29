Bhopal: Writing Tools Unassuming “To” Contains Many Complexities | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-lettered word “to” that looks simple often causes confusion to many seasoned writers. “To” derived from Anglo-Saxon “to” is used in the same senses as “unto” which has now become obsolete. Still, it is used in poetry or elevated style.

Both “to” and “unto” are used in authorised version of the Bible, writes James Champlin Fernald. He cited an example from the Bible: As to Lord and not unto men. Ergo, the meaning of “to” must be rather classified than defined.

The Standard English Dictionary says as far as “to” is concerned, the word is not susceptible to formal definition in any of its various uses except by the employment of the derivative towards, or in its place a long and awkward periphrasis.

“To” may be used as a preposition of tendency, aim or destination. It, therefore, denotes motion or action in the direction of and terminating in a place or object. It also notes tendency, purpose and terminus; in the direction of terminating at or in; towards so as to reach.

Come to me soon at night – W Shakespeare (Merry Wives of Windsor).

The Bard of Avon has taught us how to use “to” in Act-III of “The Merchant of Venice. First go with me “to” church, and call me wife, And then away “to” Venice “to” your friend – Shakespeare (The Merchant of Venice).

“To” signifies direction, destination and terminus. It also denotes position; in or tending to close connection or contact with, touching or pressing; by; against, on or upon.

Applying Plenty Of Yellow Soap To The Towel – Charles Dickens

As the Shorter Oxford English Dictionary (SOED) defines, “To” also signifies time, space, end of period, till, until; so long before, a definite future time; (especially in stating time of day) so many minutes; or a quarter or half an hour; before a particular hour (specified or elliptical understood), like today, tomorrow, tonight.

Some Maintain To This Day – W Wordsworth

Mrs Heccomb always shopped from ten-thirty to midday – E Bowen. “To” is also used to relate purpose, result, effect, resulting condition or status.

This indicates aim, for the purpose of; with the view of or end of; towards or for the making of; as a contributory element or constituent of. It also indicates the crop with which the ground is planted. The half where the hotel used to stand was blasted to bits – Graham Green.

Born to bitter fate – John Dryden.

This word also expresses attachment of a great variety: as true to his master, devoted to his religion; and an inclination to literary pursuits. I will be deaf to pleading and excuses – Shakespeare (Romeo and Juliet).

All these trivial incidents belonged to the routine of life, and the return of morning – Charles Dickens (A Tale of Two Cities). “Belong to” indicates attachment of “trivial incidents” to daily life. On the other hand, “to” before “return” is elliptic. This is Dickens’s style.

Then, none can forget Jean Austin’s superb style of using “to” indicating sense of belonging. Mrs Bennet, to whose apartment they all repaired, after a few minutes’ conversation together, received them exactly as might be expected …. Jean Austin (Pride and Prejudice).

“To whose” indicates the apartment belongs to Mrs Bennet. George Orwell has taught us how to give impetus to a sentence with the help of “to.” And false optimism was fed “to” the general public by the gutter press, which lives on its advertisements, and therefore interested in keeping trade conditions normal – George Orwell (Why I Write).

His fed to provides elegance to the entire sentence. Abdulrazak Gurnah, winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in literature, has used this preposition in three different senses with three different verbs. But Martin wanted “to” stay, and had made his reluctant flourishes out of courtesy, “to” give the shopkeeper the chance “to” withdraw – Abdulrazak Gurnah (Desertion).

