Bhopal: World record, artists make 75-metre-long Gond painting

The Gond artists have depicted folk tales related to their tribe and the tiger in the painting.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo | Picasa
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artists made a world record by making the world's largest Gond painting on a 75-metre-long canvas at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) on Sunday. Mayor Malti Rai and Commissioner of Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Anubha Srivastava declared the painting for the world record when it was prepared completely. The Gond artists have depicted folk tales related to their tribe and the tiger in the painting. The painting which was themed on Tigers of India and was part of concluding day of two-day Rachna Utsav organised by IGRMS, Heschel Foundation, Vanya Prakashan and Gaia Tree. Besides Gond artists, students from many schools and colleges of the city participated and made paintings. Participation certificates were given to them. Cultural events were also held. Sanskrit Band performed on shlokas and vedas. Kathak was presented by Natyashri dance group and Odissi dance by Kalyani, Vaidehi and Anjali.

article-image

