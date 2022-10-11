Bhopal: World Mental Day observed; Mental disorder above 18 plus is 10.6%, states Survey

World mental health day |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A national mental health survey was conducted by National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru, in 12 states. The survey indicates that the prevalence of mental disorders, alcohol and substance use disorders (excluding tobacco use disorder) in adults over 18 years of age is about 10.6%. The survey report was released in March 2022.

The AIIMS opened an Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) at Primary Health Centre in Misrod on World Mental Health Day on Monday.

Prof Dr Ajay Singh, Executive Director & CEO AIIMS, Bhopal, inaugurated the programme. Priyanka Das, Mission Director National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh was also present. Priyanka Das, Mission Director National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh virtually inaugurated the facility.

As per national mental health survey (2015-16), the prevalence of mental illness is around 14% and in the majority of cases (treatment gap of 70-80%), people do not go for treatment. So reaching them is a challenge, which state and union governments need to work on, AIIMS doctors said.

National Mental Health Survey 2022 findings

* The prevalence of mental morbidity is high in urban metropolitan areas.

* Mental disorders are closely linked to cause and consequences of non-communicable disorders (NCD).

* Nearly 1 in 40 and 1 in 20 people suffers from past and current depression.

* Neurosis and stress related disorders affect 3.5% of the population and were reported to be higher among females (nearly twice as much in males).

* Data indicates that 0.9 % of survey population was at high risk of suicide.

* Nearly 50% of persons with major depressive disorders reported difficulties in carrying out their daily activities.