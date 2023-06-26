Bhopal: World Is Listening To India And PM Modi, Says BJP National President

World Is Listening To India And PM Modi, Says BJP National President | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National President JP Nadda said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bilateral relationship of India and America has touched new heights.

Stating that the reputation of India on the global platform has risen under Modi's leadership, the party chief said that now, the world is listening to India and also its Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Nadda while addressing 3,000 selected booth workers of BJP at Motilal Nehru Stadium of Bhopal on Monday.

Citing the Morgan Stanley report, the BJP chief said currently only India has a resilient and robust economy. The USA's growth rate is 5.9 % while India is moving ahead at 8.9 per cent rate, said the BJP chief.

“Everywhere the Congress workers are thumping their chest over the inflation in the country. But they are not well educated and don’t read much so are unaware of the fact,” said Nadda. The inflation of food items in America is 4.5% while it stands at 2.75 % in India.

BJP workers chants Modi-Modi

In neighbouring Pakistan the inflation has reached the new high of 38.65 %. The UNO, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other organizations are asserting that in the last nine years, India’s poverty has reduced from 22% to less than 10 per cent,he added

The BJP workers chanted Modi-Modi as the party chief enumerated the Union government’s achievements and showcased the growth of the Indian economy defying the global crisis.

Even from his busy schedule the PM always finds time for the organization, said Nadda, adding that it is a matter of pride that the PM selected Bhopal to send his message across the country.

Speaking about Modi's Tuesday programme, Nadda said that the PM will interact with the party workers and also reply to their queries.

