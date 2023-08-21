Bhopal: Workshops To Explore Possibilities In Defence Production | Representative Images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Industry department will hold two workshops in September to explore possibilities in production of defence vehicles. The workshops will be attended by senior officials of Department of Defence Production and will pave way for future possibilities in defence vehicle production.

A senior official of industry department said workshops would be held in Indore and Jabalpur. “We are planning something big in defence vehicle revival sector. Discussions are underway with Department of Defence Production in this regard,” he said.

The first workshop will be held from September 10 to 15 and second will be held from September 20 to 25.

The workshops will help defence department to know what kind of facilities are available in Madhya Pradesh and how production of defence equipment can be boosted.

Department of Defence Production was set up in November 1962 to produce weapons, systems, platforms, equipment required for defence. The products manufactured include arms and ammunition, tanks, armoured vehicles, heavy vehicles, fighter aircrafts, helicopters, warships, submarines, missiles, ammunition, electronic equipment.