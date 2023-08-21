 Bhopal: Workshops To Explore Possibilities In Defence Production
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Workshops To Explore Possibilities In Defence Production

Bhopal: Workshops To Explore Possibilities In Defence Production

A senior official of industry department said workshops would be held in Indore and Jabalpur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Workshops To Explore Possibilities In Defence Production | Representative Images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Industry department will hold two workshops in September to explore possibilities in production of defence vehicles. The workshops will be attended by senior officials of Department of Defence Production and will pave way for future possibilities in defence vehicle production.

A senior official of industry department said workshops would be held in Indore and Jabalpur. “We are planning something big in defence vehicle revival sector. Discussions are underway with Department of Defence Production in this regard,” he said.

Read Also
Pseudo-Secularists Afraid Of Taking Lord Ram's Name Now Chanting Hanuman Chalisa Thanks To Modi's...
article-image

The first workshop will be held from September 10 to 15 and second will be held from September 20 to 25.

The workshops will help defence department to know what kind of facilities are available in Madhya Pradesh and how production of defence equipment can be boosted.

Department of Defence Production was set up in November 1962 to produce weapons, systems, platforms, equipment required for defence. The products manufactured include arms and ammunition, tanks, armoured vehicles, heavy vehicles, fighter aircrafts, helicopters, warships, submarines, missiles, ammunition, electronic equipment.

Read Also
MP: Jabalpur Man Cooks His Hen For Feast, But Puts Blame On Neighbour
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...

Sev Is 2nd Worst-Rated Indian Street Food: Heart-Broken Madhya Pradesh Counters With Super Tasty...

Madhya Pradesh State Lacks Wildlife Health Policy

Madhya Pradesh State Lacks Wildlife Health Policy

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal: Drunk Man Run Over By Train In Sukhi Sewaniya

Bhopal: Drunk Man Run Over By Train In Sukhi Sewaniya

Bhopal: District Court Sets Asides ACP Order, Calls It Error Of Law & Fact

Bhopal: District Court Sets Asides ACP Order, Calls It Error Of Law & Fact