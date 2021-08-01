Bhopal: Works of 50 artists from Kolkata on display

Bhopal: Works of 50 artists from Kolkata are on display in an online exhibition - Keen Kolkata. Foundation of Art and Culture, Bhopal, has organised the month-long exhibition which began from July 28 on its social media pages including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The seventh exhibition of the foundation will continue till August 28.

Artists from different regions of West Bengal have showcased their works like painting, sculpture, print and graphics. Founder of foundation Govind Vishwas said digital presentation of participating artists was done. “We plan to bring artists from Assam, Uttar Pradesh and other states on one platform so that foundation can create a different identity,” Vishwas added.