Bhopal: Working towards safe drinking water for all, says union health minister Harsh Vardhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan on Saturday laid a foundation of CSIR-AMPRI Bamboo Composite Structure in Bhopal and said that safe drinking water is required for everyone and the institute is working toward it.

"Safe drinking water is required for everyone and the Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI) is working in this direction and gave solution to the problem of Arsenic and Fluoride," said the Union Minister while attending a programme at CSIR constituent lab AMPRI here.

The Union Minister inaugurated the Centre for Advanced Radiation Shielding and Geopolymeric Materials and Analytical High-Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope Laboratory during his visit to CSIR constituent lab AMPRI based in Bhopal on Saturday.

He also laid the foundation stone of the CSIR-AMPRI Bamboo Composite Structure here. Lauding the institute, Vardhan said: "This institute has been successfully adopting 'Waste to Wealth' strategy as it has developed radiation shielding materials utilising industrial wastes as raw materials.

"Significantly, a novel process for making lead-free and highly effective shielding materials useful for the construction of X-ray diagnostic and CT scanner room has been developed utilising industrial waste namely red mud and fly ash," he said at the event.

The Minister pointed out that the institute is working in the cutting-edge areas of advanced technologies like additive manufacturing and added that scientists have been working in the areas of Biomaterials, Graphene, Smart material, lightweight material, nanomaterial.

"During COVID-19 period, the institute has developed the know-how for sanitiser, face masks, disinfectant fox," he said, adding that their masks are available on Amazon too.