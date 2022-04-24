Bhopal: Word of advice, music and fun at class 12 students' farewell party

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): St Raphael Co-Ed School Bhopal organised a farewell programme for the outgoing batch in the presence of members of the school management board and teachers on Sunday.

“We don’t need magic for great things to happen – there is a magical power inside every student which needs to be explored,” said Sr Ancilla, the manager of the school. She blessed all the outgoing students and wished them all a prosperous future.

The Vice Principal of the School, Sr Alvina, referred to the newly released education song, Irada Kar Liya Hai, and asked the students to take the country forward through education. The Senior Academic Coordinator Shally Sam in her welcome address advised the students to continue to be characterized by empathy, objectivity, compassion and willingness to take on newer challenges.

The programme was organised by the Class 11 students. It was an ensemble of dance, music and laughter. Class 12 students walked the ramp. Rupali Parmar and Tegveer Singh walked away with the title of Ms and Mr Raphaelite 2021-22. The titles of Mr and Ms Eve were awarded to Kanishk Chouhan and Ishika Maheshwari.

