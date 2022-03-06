Bhopal: Women's heritage car rally 'breaks the bias'

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Some popular dialogues of films Gangubai Kathiawadi, Thappad, Mardani and English Vinglish were used in a women's heritage car rally, Aaghaaz, held in the city on Sunday to send out the message of women empowerment.

The dialogues were written on cars participating in the rally. As many as 39 cars took part in the rally sending out messages including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachchhta, save birds, tigers and environment conservation.

A group of women IAS officers including Pallavi Jain Govil, Anubha Shrivastava, Sufiya Farukhi and Kalpana Shrivastava flagged off the rally at Raag Bhopali Emporium at 10 No Market. Govil drove a car to encourage women. The rally began with members of rural women SHGs including Radha Meena driving an autorickshaw.

Each car had four women including a driver, a navigator, and two women from rural SHGs. Navigators were dressed in traditional attire of Begums of Bhopal.

The rally passed through historical monuments in the city like Minto Hall, Vardhman Park, Rani Kamlapati Palace, Gauhar Mahal, Tajul Masjid, Gol Ghar etc. A treasure hunt was also organised under the guidance of historian Meera Das. She introduced the participants to the places of historical importance in Bhopal.

The rally ended at MP Tourism Drive-in Cinema with an award function. MP Tourism Development Corporation AMD Shilpa Gupta, secretary IASOWA, Seema Suleiman, classical singer Madhumita Naqvi, Collector Avinash Lavania, CEO of Zila Panchayat, Bhopal, Ritu Raj feted the winners of the rally. Nikita Delouri, Reema Makhija, Aarti Goswami, Hina Dubey , Farheen Zia, Kavita Dhekula, Shivangi Rajani and Sadia Rahman got the first, second and third prizes in different categories.

Raag Bhopali and Begums of Bhopal jointly organised the event to mark the International Womenís Day, themed on Break the Bias. It was also to give exposure to women SHGs and to empower them. It was powered by MP Tourism Development Corporation. The event was part of week-long celebrations, organised by Raag Bhopali, a district administration initiative for providing a market to all-women SHGs.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:22 PM IST