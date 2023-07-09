 Bhopal: Women Stage Sit-In In Ward Office Over Choked Sewers
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Women Stage Sit-In In Ward Office Over Choked Sewers | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The women and children of Priyadarshani Nagar and Gulabi Nagar in ward 53 staged protest at ward office over sewage problem on Saturday. When BMC ward officials could not convince women to call off protest, they called the police.

Even after this the women did not leave the office. They said that the dirty water of sewage flowed flowing near houses, gardens and roads. Despite several complaints, the problem was not solved. Mamta Agarwal, resident, said, “People are facing problems for months.

The situation has become worse in rainy season. That's why, we came here to complain but there is no responsible official in ward office. So, we staged sit-in there. Policemen also came to remove us, but we want to solve problem. That's why we are firm about our stand.” ?

article-image
