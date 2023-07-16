Bhopal: Women Sarpanch Told To Take Up Women, Children’s Issues In Panchayats | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 40 elected panchayat members received orientation under leadership of Ritu Raj Singh, Chief Executive Officer Zila Parishad Bhopal and UNICEF team member Pooja Singh, social policy specialist Pushpa Awasthy and Anil Gulati Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh.

UNICEF team spoke on women and child friendly panchayats and how they can take steps to constitute Mahila and Bal Sabhas. They were told about anaemia and the importance of breastfeeding. This was in line with world breastfeeding week, which falls in the first week of August.

Impact of anaemia, IFA supplementation, deworming and dietary diversity under Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme were also shared with the elected representatives.

It was suggested the women representatives should start self-nutritional check-ups simultaneously with village health programmes that can be organised for the children, family and panchayat.

They were also told about full infant and young child feeding practices, exclusive breastfeeding. In the end, women representatives shared their experiences as sarpanchs and the work they were doing for their respective panchayats.

Ritu Raj Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad Bhopal encouraged the elected representatives to increase women participation in gram Sabha and to focus on developing child-friendly panchayats.

