Bhopal: Women protest beating thalis at Hoshangabad

BHOPAL: A large number of women from colonies at Hoshangabad road staged a protest on Wednesday by beating thalis to draw the attention of officials towards their plight. Carrying placards in their hands, the women and girls raised slogans in support of their demand for getting their colonies handed over to the civic body. Earlier, the residents of the area had performed a ‘cat walk’ on dilapidated roads and potholes filled with rainwater.

The women said the sanitation workers from civic body refused to come to their colonies and they even lacked other basic facilities as their colony was in possession of the builder. They said the government should ensure the colony was handed over to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) so that they might receive the basic facilities. They have also handed over a memorandum to the chief minister’s office (CMO) for this.

Anshu Gupta, a resident of Danish Nagar, said the colony was built 30 years ago, but the coloniser has refused to hand it over to BMC. “Due to this, we get irregular water supply, have filthy roads around us and face other civic issues,” she said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:55 PM IST