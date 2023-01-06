Bhopal: Women, kids on target of cyber criminals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 60,000 complaints related to child pornography and obscene videos of women were filed at police cyber cell in last one year, officials said on Friday. Every year the number of cases related to cyber crime increase.

The criminals use high-end software applications, morph photographs and making them viral on social media to blackmail and earn money. Sextortion had emerged as a new avenue for criminals to earn money. During Covid pandemic, online fraud, misuse of data and ransom ware attacks rose considerably.

“In 2022, at least 237 complaints related to cyber crime were reported in police stations in the state everyday,” ADG (cyber crime) Yogesh Deshmukh told Free Press.

He said that the trend of online cheating mostly pertained to loan fraud, lottery, jobs, insurance, gifts and others lucrative offers. “Whoever is using the internet should know cyber literacy and its security protocol,” Deshmukh said.

In 2022, the police recovered Rs 2.50 crore. The cheaters had siphoned off Rs 33 crore in the name of loan, OTP, card blocking and through other platforms. The police have asked the bank officials to freeze the amount.

Complaints

In 2019, 4436 complaints of cyber crime were filed at police stations. The number increased to 32,890 next year. In 2021, the number rose to 39,258. In 2022, there were 86,604 complaints.

RBI

Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to remain alert on weekends. “Cheaters lure people on tweekends so that the victim cannot approach bank to lock his account. The fraudsters are spreading false information that bank officers do not work on weekends. But RBI has instructed officers to work 24X7,” Deshmukh added.