Bhopal: Women and Child Development department amends notification; now, no egg, chicken at juvenile homes

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After objection from State Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department has decided to amend its previous notification of giving egg, chicken to non-vegetarian children kept at Child Care Homes or juvenile homes. Now, no egg or chicken will be served to them.

An officer of the Women and Child Development Department (WCD) told Free Press that a new notification had been issued and according to it, eggs and chicken would not be distributed at Child Care Homes or juvenile homes.

It was on August 25 that the WCDD issued notification for distribution of egg and chicken to non- vegetarian children at Child Care Homes. It’s reportedly learnt that even if a doctor advises, then eggs or chicken will not be given to children at juvenile homes.

Read Also Bhopal: 7 SAI judokas to participate in west zone tourney