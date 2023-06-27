 Bhopal: Woman’s Death Raises Queries As Kin Fear Murder After Rape
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman’s Death Raises Queries As Kin Fear Murder After Rape

Bhopal: Woman’s Death Raises Queries As Kin Fear Murder After Rape

The police said woman died of road accident injuries. Further probe is underway, the police said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of a married woman in Sukhi Sewaniya on Sunday night has raised queries as her relatives said she might have been murdered after rape.

The police said woman died of road accident injuries. Further probe is underway, the police said. Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said that the woman had been to market and had asked someone to drop her near her destination.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Collector Chairs Time-Limit Meeting 
article-image

As the vehicle met with an accident, her head banged against the ground and she died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The kin of the woman, however, alleged that one of her acquaintances took her to his house, raped her and then murdered her. They have charged police with foul play. Further investigations are on in the case, SHO Sengar said.

Read Also
Indore: Water Scarcity Hits MTH Hospital
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: National Beautician’s Day Celebrated

Bhopal: National Beautician’s Day Celebrated

Bhopal: 15 Acharya Sthulibhadra Staged

Bhopal: 15 Acharya Sthulibhadra Staged

Bhopal: Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 90,000 Stolen

Bhopal: Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 90,000 Stolen

Bhopal: Rs 1 Lakh Siphoned Off From Woman’s Bank Account

Bhopal: Rs 1 Lakh Siphoned Off From Woman’s Bank Account

Monsoon Intensifies: Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, 29 Districts

Monsoon Intensifies: Heavy Rain Likely In Bhopal, 29 Districts