Bhopal: Woman’s Death Raises Queries As Kin Fear Murder After Rape

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of a married woman in Sukhi Sewaniya on Sunday night has raised queries as her relatives said she might have been murdered after rape.

The police said woman died of road accident injuries. Further probe is underway, the police said. Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said that the woman had been to market and had asked someone to drop her near her destination.

As the vehicle met with an accident, her head banged against the ground and she died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The kin of the woman, however, alleged that one of her acquaintances took her to his house, raped her and then murdered her. They have charged police with foul play. Further investigations are on in the case, SHO Sengar said.