Bhopal: Woman's body found in Koh-e-Fiza area, police clueless

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A body of an unidentified woman was found in Koh-e-Fiza area on Sunday morning, said the police. Sensation prevailed in the locality after the body of a woman was found near Saifia College.

Police station incharge of Koh-e-Fiza police station, Anil Vajpayee, said serious injury marks were found on the face and head of the woman. Prime facie, it seems to be a case of murder, he said.

Vajpayee didnít rule out the possibility of rape. The autopsy is being done and we are waiting for report. The possibility of rape before being killed canít be denied, he said.

He added that two different names are written on her hands in a tattoo form and the police are trying to identify them. The woman, who is around 25-year-old, is yet to be identified. The police have registered a case and sent body for autopsy. According to reports, the body was spotted by a passerby, who informed to police.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:22 AM IST