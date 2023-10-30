 Bhopal: Woman YouTuber Files Complaint
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman YouTuber Files Complaint

Bhopal: Woman YouTuber Files Complaint

The police have started investigation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 06:53 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman reporter of YouTube channel covering an event in Narela Assembly constituency was allegedly pushed back by Congress candidate Manoj Shukla here on Sunday. The victim has filed complaint at Ashoka garden police station.

The police station incharge Sanjay Pathak said complaint had been received by complainant that she was pushed back by Manoj Shukla while covering the event. The police have started investigation. Manoj Shukla was unavailable for comment.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Since Last Polls, 3 Constituencies See Dip In Number Of Voters 
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Gau Raksha Manch Members Come To Rescue Of Ailing Cow

MP: Gau Raksha Manch Members Come To Rescue Of Ailing Cow

MP: Poll Panel To Confer Awards On Media Organisations Spreading Voter Awareness

MP: Poll Panel To Confer Awards On Media Organisations Spreading Voter Awareness

Madhya Pradesh: Students Forced To Cross Neck-Deep Waters To Reach School

Madhya Pradesh: Students Forced To Cross Neck-Deep Waters To Reach School

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Wins Divisional Level Kudo Championship

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Wins Divisional Level Kudo Championship

Madhya Pradesh: FDA Collects Food Samples From 15 Eateries

Madhya Pradesh: FDA Collects Food Samples From 15 Eateries