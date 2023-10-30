Bhopal: Woman YouTuber Files Complaint

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman reporter of YouTube channel covering an event in Narela Assembly constituency was allegedly pushed back by Congress candidate Manoj Shukla here on Sunday. The victim has filed complaint at Ashoka garden police station.

The police station incharge Sanjay Pathak said complaint had been received by complainant that she was pushed back by Manoj Shukla while covering the event. The police have started investigation. Manoj Shukla was unavailable for comment.

