Bhopal: Woman walks up to stage, reminds minister Sukhdev Panse of loan waiver

BHOPAL: A woman walked up to the stage from where minister of public health engineering department, Sukhdev Panse, was addressing a meeting in Multai on Monday.

From the dais, she told the audience that, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had promised that, the farmers’ loans would be waived within ten days of his party’s forming government in the state.

Gandhi had also promised that, if the loans were not waived within the stipulated time, the Chief Minister would be changed, she reminded Panse in front of the audience.

Nevertheless, one year has passed since the promise was made, but the loan was not waived, the woman said. She also demanded that the liquor-manufacturing units should be removed from her village.