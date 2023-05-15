Bhopal: Woman, son booked for abetting minor’s suicide

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Aishbag police have registered a case against a woman and her son for abetting suicide committed by a minor girl in Aishbag, the police said on Monday.

Investigating officer (IO) Kashiram said that the minor girl Ariba Ali (16) had committed suicide at her house on February 22, 2023. She was a student of Class 12. When police launched probe into the case, they learnt that Ali had befriended Ashfaq (22).

Later, Ashfaq developed an admiration for her and began forcing her to reciprocate his love. When Ali could not handle it, she narrated her ordeal to her kin.

Her kin approached Ashfaq’s family and apprised them of the same. Ashfaq’s mother levelled allegations against Ali and threatened to besmirch her reputation in the society. Fearing the same, Ali committed suicide at her house. The police have registered a case against the mother and son duo and have launched a manhunt to nab them, IO Kashiram said.

Read Also Bhopal: Four drunk men drag woman by hair at restaurant after she objected to their dirty comments