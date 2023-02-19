Bhopal: Woman shoots ex-husband dead in front of 18-year-old son, booked; accused on the run

Representative Photo

Bhopal(Madhya pradesh) : A woman shot her 50-year-old ex-husband dead in the Ashoka Garden area over a property dispute on Sunday morning, the police said on Sunday. Police have booked the woman for the murder and also registered a case against her 18-year-old son, who was accompanying her when she committed the crime. Both the accused are on the run, police said.

Ashoka garden SHO, Umesh Singh Chouhan said that the victim Tahir Maulana was a resident of Mayur Vihar in the Ashoka Garden locality. Tahir had divorced his wife, Anjum B. The couple also had a son, named Siddiq, whose custody was given to Anjum. Later, Tahir married another woman Huma ( 24).

On Sunday, Tahir was taking a bath when Anjum reached his house along with Siddiq. Anjum entered into a verbal spat with Huma over property dispute and the two began scuffling. Listening to their shouts Tahir came out of the washroom and rushed to them. As soon as Anjum saw him coming towards them, she opened fire at him with a pistol.

Tahir with bullet injury was rushed to Hamidia hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. The police were informed, who have registered a case and have begun investigations. Sources said that Maulana had allegedly married five different women and Anjum was the second woman he got married to.